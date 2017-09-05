Ray Wilkins Reveals John Terry Showered Praise on Nathaniel Chalobah Before Both Left Chelsea

With an England call-up and three full matches of Premier League football under his belt this season, it's safe to say that Watford's Nathaniel Chalobah is enjoying life at his new club.

The 22-year-old's form has not gone unnoticed; ex-Chelsea assistant manager Ray Wilkins has revealed that Chalobah's ability was already clear to a certain Blues legend, John Terry.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports News, via the Hertfordshire Mercury, Wilkins said: "I spoke to JT towards the back end of last season and he said to me 'just throw Nathaniel [Chalobah] in, he's been different class in training'. And it's the players that see him day-in, day-out that give him those plaudits."





Wilkins also had his say on Chelsea's transfer business, notably the replacing of Chalobah with French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko: "Well [Chelsea are] very much weaker when you think what we've lost. We've lost Nathaniel Chalobah for £6m and I can't see the difference between the £40m that we paid for Bakayoko. I don't see the difference in fees, I really can't."

"Nathaniel is an up and coming young man who has shown a lot of promise. He's already got himself in the England squad for his performances this season."

Danny Drinkwater signing for Chelsea makes absolutely no sense when they had both Chalobah and Loftus-Cheek as options a few months back. — Matt Lynch (@mattlyynch) September 1, 2017

Many Chelsea fans were disappointed to see Chalobah leave Stamford Bridge, considering that the 22-year-old had been part of the Blues' setup since the age of ten, and the move signalled the increasing obstacles that lie between the academy and the first team.

Chalobah will return to Stamford Bridge soon, with Watford scheduled to play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday 23rd October.