Roberto Mancini Joins List of Potential Managerial Replacements for West Ham United

Following a poor start to the season under the guidance of Slaven Bilic, rumours are beginning to circulate that the Croatian manager could be one of the first out of the door this campaign. West Ham currently sit rock bottom of the Premier League without a single win, while having a goal difference of minus eight.

When originally hired, Bilic was a popular figure at the club and even guided the Hammers to fifth in the league in his opening season. However, a lack of good performances and signings has left question marks about the Croatian's future at the London club, with some reports suggesting he turned down the chance to sign Renato Sanches and Grzegorz Krychowiak.

According to reports from The Sun, ex-Manchester City boss, Roberto Mancini, has now joined the list of names for possible managerial replacements to take charge at the London Stadium. However, it is believed that current Newcastle manager, Rafa Benitez, is still the favourite and the preferred man for the job.

Furthermore, it has also been reported by Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol that the Italian manager has become linked with the East London job, despite his rumoured desire to become the Arsenal manager one day.

Mancini, 52, currently manages in the Russian Premier Division with Zenit Saint Petersburg.

However, the Italian boss has a wealth of experience as a manager, by winning the Series A title with Internazionale on multiple occasions, whilst also winning the Premier League with Manchester City in the 2011/12 season.