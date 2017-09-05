Southampton Rebel Virgil van Dijk Allegedly Had Agreement in Place With Premier League Duo

Southampton's transfer rebel Virgil van Dijk reportedly had an agreement in place with two of the Premier League's big boys, thought to be two of Liverpool, Chelsea or Arsenal.

As reported by the Daily Star, the Dutch international allegedly had agreed to join two of the three teams aforementioned, at least according to journalist Gabriele Marcotti, who posted the following on to his official Twitter page in reply to a fan: "He had a deal in place with two of those clubs… but sometimes stuff happens, as you saw…"

The former Celtic defender has emerged as one of the most coveted defenders in world football, following some consistently impressive displays for the Saints since arriving at St Marys in 2015.

Despite this, the South Coast side received no officials bids for the player this summer, largely due to a 'tapping up' debacle involving Liverpool.

The 26-year-old made so secret of his desire to leave the club this summer, and is currently training with the reserves at Southampton whilst boss Mauricio Pellegrino figures out how to reinstate the player into his side amicably.

The EFL Cup runners up had placed a bounty in the region of £70m on Van Dijk's head to fend off potential suitors, although Liverpool were willing to match this valuation and look set to revisit their pursuit in January.

