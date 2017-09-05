Soccer

Stats Prove Liverpool Star Is Bargain Signing of the Season After Fine 1st Month Back in England

2 hours ago

Egyptian speedster Mohamed Salah has emerged as the bargain signing of the summer, with the announcement dropping on the same day the player was voted Liverpool's Player of the Month for August.

Salah came in from Italian side AS Roma as a £36.9m summer signing, and has wasted no time showing his worth.

A statement on the Reds' official website reads: "Mohamed Salah has claimed Liverpool's Standard Chartered Player of the Month award for August.

"The summer signing made an excellent start to his competitive Reds career with three goals in five Premier League and Champions League appearances during the period."

The attacker won a penalty and scored against Watford on his Premier League debut, and also got on the score sheet during the Champions League qualifier against Hoffenheim, as well as recording one of the four scored against Arsenal at Anfield two weekends ago.

He garnered 52% of the 32,325 votes lodged on the club's official website, besting Sadio Mane, who came in second place with 20% and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who took up 16%.

According to the folks at the CIES Football Observatory, who conducted a study of the last transfer window, Liverpool got themselves the very best deal of the summer when they signed the Egypt international.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The research looked into the greatest gaps between amounts clubs paid for certain players and what their value was estimated to be. And upon conclusion, it was determined that Salah is worth €20m more than the figure the Reds paid.

Meanwhile, the €180m Paris Saint-Germain have agreed to hand Monaco in exchange for Kylian Mbappe was deemed to be the most overpaid.

