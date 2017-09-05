Soccer

VIDEO: Bayern Keeper Neuer Shows Off Surprise Finishing Prowess in Training Ground Clip

25 minutes ago

It's no secret that goalkeepers are required to be just as good with their hands - if not better - than with their feet. Unless you're Pep Guardiola of course.

Recent seasons have seen a growing influx of shot stoppers being utilised as sweeper keepers and playmakers to help begin attacking moves, and there won't be many better than Manuel Neuer if this piece of footage is used as a yardstick.

The Bayern Munich and Germany superstar was captured on camera pulling off a sensational piece of skill in training with his club on Tuesday.

The way that the 31-year-old guides a wonderful back-heeled flick past the opposing keeper with the nonchalance of an experienced striker is a joy to behold.

Neuer would have been in international action if not for a metatarsal break during the summer.

Judging by this clip, his toe is fully healed and he'll be back in action in no time!

