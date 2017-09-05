VIDEO: Shenhua Star Earns Lucky Yellow Card Escape After Horror Karate Kick Challenge

Remember when ex-Chelsea star Oscar caused a mass brawl in one Chinese Super League clash back in June just for kicking the ball at an opponent? Yeah, the punishment didn't exactly weigh out the crime.

The forward was banned for a massive eight matches by the Chinese FA and, judging by this latest horror tackle in a game between Shanghai Shenhua and Tianjin Quanjin, we're expecting midfielder Chen Tang to be banned for a good few months based on their Oscar ruling!

The centre midfielder inexplicably launches into some sort of kung fu-style kick on Tianjin defender Zebin Shi during Shenhua's 7-0 thumping of their opponents - and baffingly only escapes with a yellow card. We're not messing, take a look for yourself:

'Ouch' doesn't even come close to describing how bad that challenge - or, rather, assault - is and Shi is lucky to get away with the injury that he sustains from Tang's mad challenge.

If China's FA is anything like England's then the referee's yellow card intervention may have just saved Tang from a lengthy ban. Which we're sure Shi will be pleased to hear about...

