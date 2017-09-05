Soccer

VIDEO: Shenhua Star Earns Lucky Yellow Card Escape After Horror Karate Kick Challenge

2 hours ago

Remember when ex-Chelsea star Oscar caused a mass brawl in one Chinese Super League clash back in June just for kicking the ball at an opponent? Yeah, the punishment didn't exactly weigh out the crime.

The forward was banned for a massive eight matches by the Chinese FA and, judging by this latest horror tackle in a game between Shanghai Shenhua and Tianjin Quanjin, we're expecting midfielder Chen Tang to be banned for a good few months based on their Oscar ruling!

The centre midfielder inexplicably launches into some sort of kung fu-style kick on Tianjin defender Zebin Shi during Shenhua's 7-0 thumping of their opponents - and baffingly only escapes with a yellow card. We're not messing, take a look for yourself:

'Ouch' doesn't even come close to describing how bad that challenge - or, rather, assault - is and Shi is lucky to get away with the injury that he sustains from Tang's mad challenge.

If China's FA is anything like England's then the referee's yellow card intervention may have just saved Tang from a lengthy ban. Which we're sure Shi will be pleased to hear about...

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters