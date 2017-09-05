VIDEO: Twitter Spots Something Strange About Ben Woodburn's Goal Against Austria

Ben Woodburn's first international goal could not have come at a more important time for Wales.

With Chris Coleman's side needing a victory to keep them in with a chance of qualifying for next year's World Cup, the Liverpool youngster came off the bench for his international debut to score an exquisite long-range opener, sending the Cardiff City Stadium wild in the process.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

However, some eagle-eyed viewers have noticed something odd about the 17-year-old's goal in regards to Austria goalkeeper Heinz Lindner, who failed in his attempt to save the shot.

What's weird about the goalie's movement is how he ends up on his back, which is seemingly impossible when diving across at full stretch to stop a shot.

Woodburn just scored this for Wales! 17 years old.



pic.twitter.com/VH9snplSWY — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) September 2, 2017

Perhaps Lindner's effort was a little half-hearted? Or maybe he simply got his positioning all wrong?

Regardless of how the 27-year-old managed to get on his back, his side still lost the encounter in Wales and now look unlikely to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Wales are currently third in Group D, four points behind Serbia and two behind the Republic of Ireland.