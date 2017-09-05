Vincent Janssen Set to Become a Spurs Outcast Following Refusal to Make Summer Exit

Vincent Janssen's Spurs career is thought to be all but over, despite the player's refusal to join one of the Premier League clubs interested in his services during the transfer window.

The Netherlands striker, who cost the Londoners a cool £17m last summer, had an awful last season at White Hart Lane, and is no longer believed to be wanted by Mauricio Pochettino.

According to the Mirror, the Argentinian manager has stopped viewing Janssen as good enough to compete with or stand in for Harry Kane, and the purchase of Fernando Llorente from Swansea on deadline day hardly belies the notion.

The player has been left out of Spurs' Champions League squad, and is also set to be frozen out of their Premier League squad for the season.

OFFICIAL: Erik Lamela and Vincent Janssen have been left out of Spurs' Champions League squad. pic.twitter.com/wt57rkTgVb — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 4, 2017

Having tried their best to be patient with Spanish flop Roberto Soldado, Tottenham aren't ready to get burned by yet another striker and want the player gone as soon as possible.

The Londoners made it known that they were willing to listen to offers for the player during the transfer period, and West Brom, Brighton and Stoke City did come knocking.

Janssen, though, refused to make an exit, claiming that he did not want to leave a 'top club', although he admitted not being happy as a stand-in striker.

“You’re never happy with [being a backup], everyone wants to play, but the situation is so," he said before the close of the window.

"If I’m staying? I do not want to say too much about it at the moment. I want to focus on the Netherlands, The other questions I leave for later.''

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy reportedly warned the player that he would be frozen out of the team if he did not leave, and his refusal to leave is thought to be a move to infuriate both Levy and Pochettino.