Wayne Rooney Facing £320,000 Fine as Koeman Fumes After Everton Ace's Latest Drink Driving Charge

Wayne Rooney is set for showdown talks with Everton boss Ronald Koeman after he was charged with yet another drink driving offence last Friday.

The Blues striker, who made a sensational return to Goodison Park in the summer, will feel the full force of the law from Koeman after he stepped out of line during the recent international break.

The Daily Mirror has claimed that Rooney will be slapped with a two-week fine - believed to be around £320,000 - and be told that a similar incident in the future could lead to him being placed in the transfer list.

Koeman's disciplinarian approach to management has not gone unnoticed during his year long tenure at the helm, and he will come down hard on Rooney just two months after the 31-year-old rejoined the Toffees.

Rooney was stopped by police in Cheshire in the early hours of Friday morning and, after being breathalysed at the scene, was arrested and taken in for questioning at a nearby police station.

He was charged with drink driving on Saturday amid other rumours concerning his private life, and Koeman will certainly take a hard line with the former England captain for his poor behaviour.

Koeman laid out a set of ground rules for Rooney ahead of his return to L4 as he stated that any unwarranted press intrusion - coupled with dragging the club's name through the mud - would not be tolerated.

Koeman also wanted Rooney to act as a model professional to Everton's contingent of young stars in his senior squad, and the 54-year-old will feel extremely let down by Rooney over this latest off-the-field issue.

With Rooney breaking that promise to his club boss, the Manchester United legend is already in the last chance saloon with the Dutchman and could even see himself benched for Saturday's match against Tottenham as part of his punishment.

One saving grace for the Everton youth product is the club's inability to bring in another striker before last Thursday's transfer deadline - an issue that will still see Rooney compete with Sandro Ramirez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin for a place in the starting lineup for the time being at least.

