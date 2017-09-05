Soccer

Arsene Wenger Calls to End January Transfer Window, Says it Takes Players' Focus

Soccer
Don't Expect Arsenal to Oust Arsene Wenger Anytime Soon
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wants the January transfer window to be removed as he believes that it affects players' focus and commitment to the cause during a season.

The Frenchman, who has been under immense pressure for the last few years, told reporters that his side's 4-0 loss to Liverpool was as a result of uncertainty in the squad.

And the manager looks to have hit out at the wantaway players at the Emirates by saying that players should remain focused on the plans of a club instead of trying to abandon ship at the first hint of trouble.

"The players who do not play or the players who are tapped up in October they already start again to think where do I go in January," he said to beIN Sports (H/T The Telegraph). "That’s not a way to be on board with a football club. I believe we have to realise that.

“We are here to entertain people and you can do that with people who are really on board together, to achieve something together and not every minute that it doesn’t go well to think ‘where can I go next?

“I believe that we have to bring some decency (to the game). We all complain today that it (football) has become too much (a) business, but we can do something about it. We have that responsibility in the game.

“The ideal situation would be to have a transfer period that is closed 48 hours before the first game of the championship and to close it completely until after the season.”

