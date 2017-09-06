Soccer

Chelsea Forward Michy Batshuayi Reacts Cheekily to Teammate Willian's Wonder Strike for Brazil

36 minutes ago

Chelsea star Willian scored a screamer for Brazil against Colombia in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night, and Chelsea teammate Michy Batshuayi was quick to react and praise his colleague on social media.

Batshuayi enjoys his social media and the Belgium international is already renown for his hilarious Twitter antics. 

Willian, playing in Brazil's away kit, netted for his national side after Neymar touched it down inside the box for his teammate, Willian's subsequent shot on the half-volley then flew into the back of the net.

Seeing this, Batshuayi took to Twitter to congratulate his Chelsea colleague and suggest that the Brazilian's excellent performance could be down to "the blue shirt".

After consistently performing for Anontio Conte's Chelsea side in the absence of Eden Hazard, Willian looks to have now cemented his spot in the Brazil side too.

It is thought that Willian's brilliant form could potentially keep wantaway Livepool midfielder Philippe Coutinho out of the side ahead of next summer's World Cup.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters