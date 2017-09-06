Chelsea Forward Michy Batshuayi Reacts Cheekily to Teammate Willian's Wonder Strike for Brazil

Chelsea star Willian scored a screamer for Brazil against Colombia in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night, and Chelsea teammate Michy Batshuayi was quick to react and praise his colleague on social media.

Batshuayi enjoys his social media and the Belgium international is already renown for his hilarious Twitter antics.

Willian, playing in Brazil's away kit, netted for his national side after Neymar touched it down inside the box for his teammate, Willian's subsequent shot on the half-volley then flew into the back of the net.

Seeing this, Batshuayi took to Twitter to congratulate his Chelsea colleague and suggest that the Brazilian's excellent performance could be down to "the blue shirt".

Must be the blue shirt 😂😂 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 5, 2017

After consistently performing for Anontio Conte's Chelsea side in the absence of Eden Hazard, Willian looks to have now cemented his spot in the Brazil side too.

It is thought that Willian's brilliant form could potentially keep wantaway Livepool midfielder Philippe Coutinho out of the side ahead of next summer's World Cup.