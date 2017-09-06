Combative Midfielder Turned Down Offers from Powerhouse Trio Before Agreeing Move to Juventus

Juventus' new acquisition Blaise Matuidi rejected offers from Premier League trio Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal in order to secure a move to Turin, according to France Football.

It is believed that the Serie A side first made contact with the Frenchman last summer, and despite the move not materialising at that point, the Italians came back this year and tabled an offer worth up to £27m to get the deal finalised.

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi heaped the praise on Matuidi upon his departure: "I will always have great memories of Blaise's six seasons with our club.

“He is a player who played every match with generosity and a permanent desire to win everything, earning admiration from everyone. Blaise will remain in our hearts and he will always be welcome in the big PSG family.

“We wish him every success in his first challenge abroad and every success with the France national team in this World Cup season."

Matuidi signed for the Paris outfit from Saint Etienne back in 2011, and went on to pick up four Ligue 1 titles on the trot with the club before Monaco dethroned them last season.

The defensive midfielder has only made two substitute appearances for Juventus to date, and will be hoping to secure a starting berth in Max Allegri's side in order to maximise his chances of doing the same for France at the World Cup in Russia next summer.