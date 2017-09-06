Eden Hazard Jokes About His Potential Transfer Value & Praises Manager Antonio Conte

Eden Hazard has joked about his potential value in the current transfer market.

Speaking to the Gazzetta dello Sport at an event organised by Hazard's sponsor Nike, the Belgian said: "They paid 222 million for Neymar? Then I am worth 1 billion."

He quickly added: "I said that as a joke, I I have to concentrate on my work, on my training and my matches for Chelsea.

"Every year there are rumours about me changing shirts, but then the facts are what count. And I'm always here to give my best." Hazard has been at Chelsea since 2012 with the transfer from Lille reportedly being around £32m.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 26-year old has played under 5 different managers in his time at Stamford Bridge but is enjoying his current boss Antonio Conte. He said: "I have a great relationship with him."

"He transfers his energy to us and he is one of the best managers in the world. We laugh and joke together, although I can not call him a friend like that would be unprofessional."





Conte took a huge amount of credit for being the best out of Hazard last season as Chelsea won their second Premier League title in three seasons. The Belgian scored 16 goals in 36 appearances in the league and was nominated for the PFA Player of the Year.





After a shock opening day defeat against Burnley, Chelsea have won two games in a row before the international break and Hazard thinks a number of teams are lining up to take the Blues' crown. "





There are 7-8 teams that are ready to climb to the top, but from what Leicester did in 2016 we learned that everyone can beat everyone."