French Publication L'Equipe Pick Their Best Current Premier League Starting XI

Renown French publication L'Equipe decided to help ease the dull pain that is international week and have their say on what they believe to be the current best starting XI in the Premier League.

Going for a 4-3-3 formation, some selections will come as surprise to many, while others were arguably a bit of a shoo-in.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Goalkeeper: David De Gea





Well, no prizes for guessing there. Out of all keepers in the league, only Thibaut Courtois and Hugo Lloris probably come close to rivalling the Spanish shot-stopper, who is widely regarded as one of the best around.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Defenders: Serge Aurier, Eric Bailly, David Luiz, Benjamin Mendy





This category is definitely a lot more controversial. Benjamin Mendy has only played one game for City and Serge Aurier has yet to make his Spurs debut and yet they have both been included. Given that they have been playing to a high standard in the French league it is perhaps understandable that a French publication would include them, but it remains to be seen how well both will adapt to life in England. Kyle Walker is first in reserve.

Eric Bailly had a decent enough first season with United, and is an essential part of Jose Mourinho's defensive line that has become tough to score against. David Luiz meanwhile has thrived in Antonio Conte's back three, and on the back of last season's performances probably warrants his inclusion.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, N'Golo Kante, Philippe Coutinho





Not many clubs would complain about having these three starting in their midfield. Coutinho's performances in recent years attracted the courtship of Barcelona, which is one of the highest compliments a player could receive. Kevin De Bruyne was one of Manchester City's bright sparks last season, registering six goals and 18 assists in the league.

Christian Eriksen could count himself a little unfortunate to not even be included on the bench, with teammate Dele Alli amongst the substitutes with Paul Pogba a divisive addition.

Kante pretty much had to be in the starting lineup due to his PFA Player of the Year winner's status.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Attackers: Alexis Sanchez, Harry Kane, Eden Hazard





A pretty undeniably fearsome attacking trio here - these players would get into most sides across Europe. Sanchez was Arsenal's talisman last campaign, and without him their season could have been a lot worse.

Eden Hazard was again hugely influential in another title-winning season for Chelsea, and has also lit up Ligue 1 in the past. Harry Kane has won the Premier League's Golden Boot the last two years, and similarly to Kante and de Gea, is probably one of the undisputed inclusions in the XI.

L'Equipe's version of the Premier League's best XI. pic.twitter.com/m21NqBVXZ2 — Sport Witness (@Sport_Witness) September 5, 2017

So there you have it. A French perspective on the English top flight. Who would make your Premier League XI selection?