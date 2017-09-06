Leicester Cruelly Without Adrien Silva Until January After Missing Registration Deadline by Seconds

Leicester City appear to have been dealt a huge blow relating to the signing of Sporting CP captain and Euro 2016 winner Adrien Silva after it has become apparent that they did indeed fail to register the midfielder before the final deadline passed.

Having been granted a two-hour extension to complete the final paperwork, the Foxes announced the signing the following day, subject to regulatory processes.

But it was reported on Tuesday night that FIFA had put a block on the transfer.

More details have now emerged, with BBC Sport reporting that the world governing body has rejected the registration because Leicester missed the final deadline by just 14 seconds.

Right I've firmed it up...FIFA have indeed rejected Adrien Silva registration, Leicester appealing. They missed the deadline by 14 SECONDS. — Steve Crossman (@Steve_Crossman) September 6, 2017

Leicester have successfully bought Silva's rights from Sporting, though, so he is officially now their player. But the 28-year-old will not be eligible to play until January when the transfer window re-opens and the club can formally complete his registration.

That means Silva will train and pick up a wage, but not take part in games for the next four months unless Leicester are successful with an expected appeal against the decision.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

The Portugal international, a target for the club last summer as well, was intended as a replacement for Danny Drinkwater as he completed his late move to Chelsea. But unless FIFA are willing to overturn the decision, Leicester may be light in midfield until after Christmas.

That is likely to hand Matty James an extended run in the side. Drinkwater had been injured before his exit, so James has started all three Premier League games so far this season after finally overcoming the long-term injury problems that have plagued him since 2015.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Without the competition from Silva until January, the popular 26-year-old will see this as a perfect opportunity to really stake his claim for a permanent starting place.