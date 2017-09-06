Soccer

Man City Set to Return for Alexis Sanchez in January With Cut-Price £20m Bid

an hour ago

Manchester City will reportedly make a bid of just £20m for Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez when the transfer window re-opens in January.

That is according to the Sun, who have alleged that Pep Guardiola's side will make an offer that is two-thirds less than the amount of cash they put forward to land the striker on transfer deadline day.

City saw a £60m bid for Sanchez rejected by the Gunners last Thursday as they tried to persuade the north Londoners to part with Sanchez.

With the Chile international set to enter the final six months of his current deal at the turn of the year, and with no perceived intentions on Sanchez's part to pen a new contract, City will try and swoop for him again with a smaller fee.

Sanchez is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs when the winter window opens on 1st January 2018 as he continues to resist signing a new contract at the Emirates.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

City, though, remain confident that they can entice him to the Etihad and be reunited with former boss Guardiola - the pair having worked together at Barcelona during the 2011/12 season.

Guardiola has a plethora of superb attacking options already at his disposal in Manchester, including Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane.

The acquisition of Sanchez, however, would be a huge coup for the Citizens and land a significant blow to Arsenal, whose 2017/18 campaign has begun in rotten fashion.

Arsenal have tried to convince Sanchez that his future lies in the English capital, but are still believed to be reluctant to break their current wage structure to accomodate his reported salalry demands of £280,000-a-week.

That is a wage that City would have no issue paying, and there appears to be an increasing likelihood that Sanchez will be playing in sky blue sooner rather than later.

