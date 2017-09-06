Soccer

Man Utd Chief Ed Woodward Appointed to New UEFA Advisory Council

36 minutes ago

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has joined three other European football executives from Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Celtic in being appointed to UEFA's Professional Football Strategy Council (PFSC).

JON SUPER/GettyImages



The newly formed council will represent the European Club Association (ECA) in advising UEFA. Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has become the second ECA chairman after taking over the role from Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"I am delighted to have been appointed to represent the ECA on UEFA's Professional Football Strategy Council," Woodward told ManUtd.com.

"The PFSC plays a vital role in shaping football across the continent and ensuring that it develops in a sustainable way, to the benefit of the game as a whole."

Woodward's new role will not prevent him from continuing his day-to-day duties at Old Trafford.

