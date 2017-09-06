Man Utd Legend Advised Gareth Southgate on How to Get Best From Marcus Rashford

England boss Gareth Southgate has revealed that he was offered advice from former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs on how best to utilize young England star Marcus Rashford.

Rashford played both hero and villain in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Slovakia, making a mistake which led to the away side scoring an early goal, but then both assisted and scored a goal to pull England through to victory.

My first Wembley goal and one more step towards Russia 😃🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/dz0U771oZm — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) September 4, 2017

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Southgate was advised by Ryan Giggs on how to integrate the emerging talent of Marcus Rashford into the England set up, back when Giggs was the assistant manager at United and Southgate was England U21 manager.

Southgate said: "We used to speak to Ryan about which team to put him in because we didn’t want to put him in the Under 21s too early. We felt it would put too much spotlight on him and United were grateful for that.

"But then Roy Hodgson picked him for the seniors two months later, so that plan was out the window. You could see the impact he had straight away.

"United prepare their players well, which is why they end up the way they do. To play in front of 70,000 people every week, they bring them up in a way that you know the kind of player they will be before they walk through the door. We have had Marcus, Jesse Lingard, Michael Keane, so there is a type they develop because they are given good values."

📅 On this day in 2016...



Marcus Rashford netted a hat-trick on his England under-21 debut.



One cap, three goals 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ABi0DWkJBu — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) September 6, 2017

After his impressive display against Slovakia, Rashford said: "Hopefully we can be together for years and this can be the start. Provided we all stay together and we all work on relationships off the pitch to make us better on the pitch, hopefully it can bring the best out of all of us."





With only two games to go Southgate's England side now find themselves on the cusp of qualification for next summer's FIFA World Cup. England currently top their group with a five point lead ahead of second place Slovakia.



