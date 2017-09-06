Soccer

Man Utd Legend Advised Gareth Southgate on How to Get Best From Marcus Rashford

an hour ago

England boss Gareth Southgate has revealed that he was offered advice from former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs on how best to utilize young England star Marcus Rashford.

Rashford played both hero and villain in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Slovakia, making a mistake which led to the away side scoring an early goal, but then both assisted and scored a goal to pull England through to victory.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Southgate was advised by Ryan Giggs on how to integrate the emerging talent of Marcus Rashford into the England set up, back when Giggs was the assistant manager at United and Southgate was England U21 manager. 

Southgate said: "We used to speak to Ryan about which team to put him in because we didn’t want to put him in the Under 21s too early. We felt it would put too much spotlight on him and United were grateful for that.

"But then Roy Hodgson picked him for the seniors two months later, so that plan was out the window. You could see the impact he had straight away.

"United prepare their players well, which is why they end up the way they do. To play in front of 70,000 people every week, they bring them up in a way that you know the kind of player they will be before they walk through the door. We have had Marcus, Jesse Lingard, Michael Keane, so there is a type they develop because they are given good values."

After his impressive display against Slovakia, Rashford said: "Hopefully we can be together for years and this can be the start. Provided we all stay together and we all work on relationships off the pitch to make us better on the pitch, hopefully it can bring the best out of all of us." 


With only two games to go Southgate's England side now find themselves on the cusp of qualification for next summer's FIFA World Cup. England currently top their group with a five point lead ahead of second place Slovakia.


SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters