Outspoken Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Has His Say on How Much He Thinks Coutinho Could Have Gone for

One of the biggest transfer stories this summer was Philippe Coutinho's reported move to Barcelona and now Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has had his say on the saga and the price of Liverpool's man.

The Catalan club lost Neymar to PSG for £200m and identified Coutinho as the perfect man to replace his countryman, but Liverpool would not budge on their stance claiming they wouldn't sell no matter the price, despite a transfer request.

The Times, as per the Liverpool Echo, have reported that Mourinho has now had his say on how much he thinks Coutinho is worth. 'The Special One' came under much criticism for his own willingness to splash considerable sums for Paul Pogba, but claimed that it was only the start of inflation of transfer fees, and ultimately the Neymar deal proves he was correct.

The Brazilian clearly wanted to swap Anfield for the Camp Nou, but the Reds rejected four bids for the playmaker with the final offer rumoured to be £140m, as the kept hold of their star man until January at least.

Speaking to the press, Mourinho revealed that he felt Coutinho would be worth a little bit more then Pogba if the Neymar transfer hadn't been such a hefty fee: “If the biggest transfer in history had still been Pogba, I think Philippe Coutinho would now be in Barcelona at £101 million,”

“People look to the £200 million figure now. Now the players of £20 million became £40 million, the players of £40 million became £60 million and everything changed. Lukaku and Matic, now, would have cost us £200 million in total."

The 56-year-old was also pleased with getting the major signings of Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic done early on in the summer, as it helps the club financially and on the pitch. Mourinho went on:"Because we did it in the first part of the summer, it was much less.

"I think we did well in financial terms and well in preparation terms, getting them before the season started. That is not crucial but it is important.”

United have started the season strongly with three wins from three and travel to Stoke on Saturday evening looking to maintain their 100% record.