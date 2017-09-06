Soccer

PHOTO: Arsenal Star Hector Bellerin Poses With Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn

an hour ago

Arsenal star Hector Bellerin has been the subject of interest for plenty reasons as of late.

The Spanish defender, who has become one of the Premier League's best full-backs, has been linked with a return to Barcelona for some time now. And reports indicate that he was keen on moving this summer.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The 22-year-old was in attendance at the British GQ Men of the Year Awards on Tuesday night, sporting a very weird earring at that.


He seemed quite enchanted by Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, whom he posed for a photo with before dropping it on his Instagram with the words "Ohhhh Jeremy Corbyn.

Despite the earring, the Alexander McQueen suit-wearing Spaniard was named as one of the best dressed men at the event.


Corbyn was not.

