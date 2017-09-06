Soccer

Roma Tweet Congratulations to Mohamed Salah After He Wins Liverpool Player of the Month for August

16 minutes ago

Roma have congratulated their former player Mohamed Salah on winning Liverpool's August Player of the Month award. 

Salah has impressed at Anfield scoring three goals in his first five games and also produced a fine all round performance in the 4-0 win against Arsenal before the international break. 

Roma tweeted: "Congratulations @22mosalah on winning #LFC August Player of the Month and congratulations on winning it next month and in Oct, Nov & Dec."

Liverpool's signing of Salah for just shy of £37m and it has been widely regarded as one of the best pieces of business this summer. 

Manager Jurgen Klopp has used Salah as a wide player in the early part of his time at Liverpool having been used by the Italian side as a secondary striker.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Klopp said: "He has defended 500 per cent more already than he did in the whole of last season."


"He’s a different player to Sadio: same speed, but a different player. He played a completely different position last season. He is a winger – he can play this."

Salah will be hoping his good form continues when Liverpool travel to Manchester City on Saturday. 

