Soccer

Sky Reporter Claims Premier League Winning Manager Has Eyes on Arsenal Job Despite West Ham Links

an hour ago

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol has claimed that that former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has always wanted the Arsenal job, despite current links with West Ham.

Mancini, who left the Premier League in 2013, lifted the Premier League title in 2012 with Manchester City, and while he is currently managing Zenit St Petersburg, he has been linked with a return to England with underperforming West Ham.

However, while Slaven Bilic's job is under threat at the London Stadium, Solhekol has claimed that Mancini has always been interested in the Gunners post.

His tweet on September 4, which has since been retweeted over 600 times, reads: "Roberto Mancini being linked with West Ham. One job he's always wanted... Arsenal"

Current Gunners manager Arsene Wenger found himself under huge amounts of pressure for the majority of last season finishing in fifth place, but was offered a new two-year contract fas he won the FA Cup in May.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

However, Arsenal have made a disappointing start to this campaign losing two of their opening three games to Stoke and Liverpool.

Arsenal return to Premier League action this weekend, following a much needed international break, when struggling Bournemouth make the trip to the Emirates stadium.

