Soccer

VIDEO: Arsenal's Pressing Need for Santi Cazorla Return Sees Footage of the Star Go Viral

an hour ago

An amazing montage video showcasing Santi Cazorla's fantastic close control has gone viral, and many Arsenal fans are praying for the Spain international's speedy recovery.

It is no secret that Arsenal are currently in freefall, with the club losing their Champions League pedigree to Liverpool, being thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool and losing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool. Liverpool are basically at the core of Arsenal's downfall.

So in light of all this negativity, Arsenal fans will be pleased to be reminded that one of their own can be so majestic on the ball.

The video highlights Cazorla's excellent ball control and his ability to get his side moving from unbelievably tight situations. 

Cazorla's unique dribbling ability makes him almost impossible to tackle with the Spaniard wriggling free from challenges from multiple opponents.

If Arsenal are to regain form and challenge once again for top four positions this season, Cazorla's return may well be pivotal.

