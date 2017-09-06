VIDEO: Host of Top Players Give Their Verdicts on FIFA Ratings Ahead of Release of Latest Edition

Ahead of the release of FIFA 18 later this month, a number of the world's top players have given their verdicts on their ratings for the latest edition of the increasingly popular football game.

The game's' top 100 rated players will soon be revealed, but before that, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Dele Alli, Thomas Muller and Antoine Griezmann predicted their own ratings.

Some of the players also responded to comments on Twitter from fans of the game, not all of which were complimentary.

You've been waiting. They've been waiting. It’s time to see who made the top 💯 #FIFA18Ratings



See 100-81 👉 https://t.co/FtWdHBKjMH pic.twitter.com/bQ5Rr9j90w — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 5, 2017

Replying to a post that simply read, "Dybala #Diver!", the Juventus forward said: "I'm always in the pool at my place. If you come one day, we can dive together."

Arjen Robben, meanwhile, was forced to defend the use - or lack of - his right foot. "I've got one," he said, "but just to stand on it."

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

And a couple of the comments didn't hold back in their criticism of the targeted player. Angel Di Maria was labelled "the worst player in FIFA", while Mats Hummels was informed by one gamer that "I hate you more than people who dab in FIFA when they score." Thomas Muller then admitted he had no knowledge of the dab, or any of its counterparts. Unforgivable.

On to the ratings, and very few of the players are lacking self-confidence. Antoine Griezmann asked for "higher than 99", and Ronaldo claimed that he would "prefer 100".

Perhaps more realistic was Spurs midfielder Alli, who suggested around 86 or 85: "Nowhere lower though." Unfortunately, it is lower. It's since been revealed that Alli has been given an 84 rating. Hard luck, Dele.