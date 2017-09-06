VIDEO: Lionel Messi Takes His Game to Another Level to Inspire His Lackluster Argentina Teammates

Barcelona star Lionel Messi provided a strong performance for Argentina on Tuesday night, but the four time Ballon d'Or winner was unable to steal all three points for his side in a disappointing 1-1 draw with Venezuela.

Messi was seen working hard throughout the night, desperately attempting to make something happen, but was consistently let down by his teammates who looked to be entirely unable to match the 30-year-old's amazing ability.

These are the kind of morons Messi has to deal with Argentina. pic.twitter.com/5ruRNzy6J8 — Sid (@OfficialS2G) September 6, 2017

In the first of a few examples as to why Messi is in a league of his own in the Argentina squad, Messi is seen here providing a deadly accurate through-ball only to be immediately let down by his teammate's horrible ball control.

Here, Messi drops deep to get the ball and after humiliating a couple of Venezuelan defenders breaks free and offloads the ball quickly to a teammate, only for the teammate to pass it straight back to an opposition player.

Messi surrounded by 5 players pic.twitter.com/U4wP4QH5Cw — Rich vdH (@rich_vdh_1899) September 6, 2017

Finally, here's Messi surrounded by five Venezuelan defenders and still managing to get a shot away. The Argentinian super star pulls the shot well wide but he's probably wiser to take the chance himself than entrust it to one of his teammates.