VIDEO: Spurs New Boy Davison Sanchez Floors Dani Alves in Colombia Clash With Brazil

Tottenham Hotspur fans were finally relieved to see their club make a summer signing when Davinson Sanchez's transfer was completed in mid-August.

The club-record £37m arrival from Ajax was Spurs' first foray into the market this season, and big things are expected of the dominant centre-back once he becomes acclimatised to Premier League football.

Sanchez did give Tottenham supporters a glimpse of his physicality in a recent 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw between Colombia and Brazil, however, when he tasked with facing up against veteran right-back Dani Alves during one Canarinho attack:

Davinson Sanchez absolutely killing Dani Alves today in Colombia pic.twitter.com/t1GpphJvLw — Thiago 🇧🇷 (@THlAGOL) September 5, 2017

That's some impressive upper body strength right there. The 21-year-old just shrugs the pacy full-back off the ball like a child swatting away a fly!

Sanchez continues on in such a nonchalant fashion too, while Alves looks on in supposed disbelief at what's just happened.

We suspect Alves will have thought twice about matching up against Sanchez in any other attack down the right flank during the game and, if Spurs clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Alves won't fancy facing Sanchez again!

