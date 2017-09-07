Soccer

Inter Milan Legend Claims There's No More Excuses for Underachieving Now Spalletti Has Arrived

an hour ago

Former Inter Milan goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca has warned the current players that they will “have no more excuses” for underachieving in Serie A under new head coach Luciano Spalletti, according to Italian news outlet Football Italia.

Pagliuca, who featured 165 times in the league for the Nerazzurri, is one of many who have been underwhelmed by Inter's recent performances, with the Italian giants finishing 7th, 4th and 8th in their last three Serie A seasons.


However, the club have brought in former Roma manager Spalletti to help them reach their former glories and Pagliuca believes that with a manager like Spalletti, no excuses can be made for mediocrity.

Image by Freddie Carty

“I have a lot of faith and even before the season began I said Inter would finish in the top four,” the former shot-stopper said.

“They signed a really good coach who will give a style of play to the team. The club put its faith in the players who last year didn’t perform and they have no more excuses now: Inter have brought in a coach suited to these players.”

Under new ownership, Inter have brought in a number of players such as Fiorentina duo Borja Valero and Matías Vecino, although former key players such as Gary Medel, Ever Banega and Rodrigo Palacio have now left the club.

Spalletti won Serie A Coach of the Year two years in a row when managing Roma between 2005 and 2009 and Inter currently sit in second place in Serie A, albeit only two games into the season.

