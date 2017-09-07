Newcastle Receive Injury Blow as Chancel Mbemba Set for Lengthy Spell on the Sidelines

Newcastle United are the most recent club to fall victim to the curse of the international break as defender Chancel Mbemba has reportedly picked up a hamstring injury whilst playing with DR Congo, which could see the 23-year-old on the sidelines for up at least a month.





The defender - who was captaining his country - was withdrawn from the match against Tunisia on Tuesday just before the hour mark, and reports citing the national team doctor suggest Mbemba could be facing a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

Foot.CD say they have spoken to the DR Congo team doc who confirmed Mbemba will be out for at least a month due to an adductor injury. #NUFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) September 6, 2017

The Magpies are still awaiting Mbemba's return to the club where they can carry out further tests as they look to identify a definitive verdict on his condition, which at this current stage appears to suggest the defender could even be out for up to three months, as per Chronicle Live.





Local reports are said to have quoted Dr Jean-Pierre Bungu Kakala as confirming that the defender will miss his country's next qualifier on October 7, posing both a significant loss to both Mbemba's country and club squad.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

It comes as another blow to Magpies boss Rafa Benitez, who is already without Paul Dummett for a considerable amount of time as well as other defensive options Florian Lejeune and DeAndre Yedlin.





23-year-old Mbemba has featured in all three of Newcastle's league games this season and has impressed in his new role at left-back, but with a lack of cover in the position Benitez is likely to have to choose between Jesus Gamez and Javier Manquillo for their trip to Swansea on Sunday.