Arsenal vs Bournemouth Preview: Classic Encounter, Recent Form, Team News & More

Arsenal welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates on Saturday as both sides look to pick up a much needed win. The Gunners are hoping to bounce back from a terrible defeat to Liverpool before the international break while Bournemouth are yet to win or pick up a point in the new season.

Here is everything you need to know about the match at the Emirates...

Classic Encounter

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Meetings between Arsenal and Bournemouth are few and far between. In fact they've only met on five occasions - with the Gunners winning four and drawing one.

Their first Premier League meeting came at the Emirates in December 2015. Arsenal won the game 2-0 thanks to goals from Gabriel and Mesut Ozil meaning they would end 2015 top of the Premier League table, one point ahead of eventual champions Leicester City.

Recent Form

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Its been a tricky start to the season for both clubs, Bournemouth have no points on the board after three games. They failed to score in their opening two games against West Brom and Watford before a much improved showing against Manchester City.





A screamer from Charlie Daniels put them ahead before Gabriel Jesus levelled the scores. A 97th minute winner from Raheem Sterling would eventually break Bournemouth hearts.

Arsenal kicked off the Premier League season in dramatic circumstances with a 4-3 win over Leicester. Since then, they've lost twice on the road with no goals scored. Firstly, a 1-0 defeat at Stoke before that humiliation at Liverpool which saw them lose 4-0.

Team News

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Arsene Wenger will make a late decision on the fitness of Alexis Sanchez, who suffered a training injury while away with Chile during the international break. Alexandre Lacazette looks set to return to the starting lineup after being dropped at Anfield while Francis Coquelin and Sead Kolašinac expected to start

With Nathan Ake passed fit after an injury concern, Bournemouth are expected to name a similar side to the one that started against Man City. Ryan Fraser may come into midfield in place of Harry Arter.

Prediction





Despite their troubles away from home, Arsenal don't lose often at the Emirates and they look set to continue Bournemouth's miserable start to the season.

Even, if the fans are planning their latest protest over the ownership of their club, the players should respond to recent flat displays with a victory.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Bournemouth