Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that the club are currently undergoing a crisis; though has so far failed to take any blame for himself - instead taking aim at the media for unsettling the club's supporters.

It must've been a long six months for the Frenchman. After abuse from fans at the back end of last season, Wenger frustrated them even more by signing a new two-year contract at the club, promising a strong transfer window.

The summer saw Arsenal sign two players in Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette whilst letting others go; but the biggest talking point comes from his inability to deal with Alexis Sanchez's situation.

Choosing not to sell the attacker, but letting his contract run into its final year has caused a storm at the Emirates, and Wenger admits there is a problem:

Speaking to the press ahead of the weekend's fixtures, he said: “For me every single defeat is a crisis, yes. You work very hard to get our fans on our back and you do that very well. I believe our fans are naturally with us and that they were disappointed is completely normal.

After taking aim at the media, Wenger began to fire shots at club legends - having received strong criticism from Ian Wright and Tony Adams recently.

“I always have problems understanding what a legend is and what a legend isn’t. I’ve had all the players here and we speak today, but they all had their weaknesses as well. Don’t worry about that.

“They had their weak games as well, and their weak behaviours as well. Nobody was perfect. We have to take a distance with that as well, focus on our performance and not be dragged into any animosity.

Arsenal now host Bournemouth this weekend, and Wenger will be desperate to get back to winning ways.