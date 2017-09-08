Soccer

Arsene Wenger Plays the Blame Game After Admitting Arsenal is in Trouble

1:59 | Soccer
Don't Expect Arsenal to Oust Arsene Wenger Anytime Soon
an hour ago

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that the club are currently undergoing a crisis; though has so far failed to take any blame for himself - instead taking aim at the media for unsettling the club's supporters.

It must've been a long six months for the Frenchman. After abuse from fans at the back end of last season, Wenger frustrated them even more by signing a new two-year contract at the club, promising a strong transfer window. 

The summer saw Arsenal sign two players in Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette whilst letting others go; but the biggest talking point comes from his inability to deal with Alexis Sanchez's situation.

Choosing not to sell the attacker, but letting his contract run into its final year has caused a storm at the Emirates, and Wenger admits there is a problem:

Speaking to the press ahead of the weekend's fixtures, he said: “For me every single defeat is a crisis, yes. You work very hard to get our fans on our back and you do that very well. I believe our fans are naturally with us and that they were disappointed is completely normal.

After taking aim at the media, Wenger began to fire shots at club legends - having received strong criticism from Ian Wright and Tony Adams recently.

“I always have problems understanding what a legend is and what a legend isn’t. I’ve had all the players here and we speak today, but they all had their weaknesses as well. Don’t worry about that.

“They had their weak games as well, and their weak behaviours as well. Nobody was perfect. We have to take a distance with that as well, focus on our performance and not be dragged into any animosity.

Arsenal now host Bournemouth this weekend, and Wenger will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters