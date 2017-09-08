Bilic Heading for Clash With Hammers Owners After Admitting He Found 'Dildo Brothers' Jibe Funny

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic appears to be heading down a dangerous road after admitting that he found jibes regarding the club's owners made by Sporting CP's president funny.

The manager also explained the decision that saw him turn down the chance to sign Grzegorz Krychowiak and Renato Sanches after David Sullivan's criticism.

Bruno de Carvalho, Sporting's president, branded Sullivan and David Gold the 'dildo brothers', making reference to their previous involvement in the production of softcore pornography, after the two clubs developed some animosity over the failed transfer of William Carvalho.

And Bilic has risked the wrath of his employers by telling the press that he found it hard to suppress the chuckles when he was made aware of the dig.

“I thought about coming with a lawyer today,” he said jokingly, via The Telegraph. “There have been issues. The ‘Dildo Brothers’ it’s funny. It made me laugh, but look – make no mistake – I don’t like to talk about some things.

“David Sullivan likes to talk – it’s his right to be able to. I wanted the player [Carvalho] and that is not exactly what happened with those two you mention.

“I wanted Carvalho and it looked likely, and to be fair, during my time at West Ham, it’s very common that when it looks like a player is going to happen, that two or three other names someone throws in and that distracts you from the main target, and that’s what happened.

“Those two other players are very good players, of course they are.”

Bilic also expressed frustration over missing out on Carvalho, and believes that money was the biggest hindrance.

“Why didn’t happen? I think it was definitely money. I know I wanted the player but as far as I know, we have been in talks with Sporting Lisbon. Official or not, I don’t know. I don’t do these things. I suggested the player, I wanted the player and we talked to them. It didn’t happen because the money was too high.

“To be fair, I’m smiling, I’m laughing, I’m joking. I’m frustated because we didn’t get the player, of course. I’ve been trying to get him for a couple of years.”