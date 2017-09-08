Fenerbahce Confirm Agreement to Sign Spurs Flop Vincent Janssen on Turkish Deadline Day

Istanbul giants Fenerbahce have confirmed that an agreement is in place to sign Dutch international striker Vincent Janssen from Tottenham on the final day of the Turkish transfer window.

Janssen came close to leaving Spurs for Brighton ahead of the English deadline last week, only for the proposed move to fail to materialise late in the day.





But with Turkish clubs permitted to do business until Friday evening, Janssen, a disappointment after a high profile 2016 arrival in London as the Eredivisie's top scorer, will get a fresh start after all.

The deal has not yet been finalised, but Fenerbahce state that terms with both Spurs and the player have been agreed 'in principle'. As such, 23-year-old Janssen is due to arrive at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport at 12.30 local time to continue the final negotiations.

As is often the case for high profile signings in Turkey, he is likely to greeted at the airport by hundreds of excited fans.

Fenerbahce's deal for Janssen appears to have come after failing to land Chelsea outcast Diego Costa, who appears set to re-sign with former club Atletico Madrid in January.

In Turkey, Janssen will join international colleague and two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner Robin van Persie, as well as another former Spurs flop in Roberto Soldado.