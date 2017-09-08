Soccer

James Rodriguez Reveals Topic of On-Field Conversation With Neymar in World Cup Qualifier

an hour ago

Colombia brought Brazil's run of nine consecutive victories in the World Cup qualifiers to an end on Tuesday, coming from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against the qualification front runners in Barranquilla.

Chelsea man Willian opened the scoring for Brazil just before half time, with Monaco's Falcao levelling the scoring early in the second half to earn the hosts a valuable point in their bid to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

RAUL ARBOLEDA/GettyImages

Aside from all the action throughout the game, one moment that drew the attention of fans was when Neymar and James Rodriguez held a conversation with one another. The two stars looked very much at ease as they met on the pitch, with their relaxed mannerisms leading fans to speculate as to what to duo were speaking about.


As it turned out, the two were simply discussing the heat in Colombia's northern city of Barranquilla, with the evening temperatures reaching as high as 37 degrees celsius. In a post-match interview, as reported on by Sport, Colombia star James revealed the conversation he had with Neymar.


"I said to him 'Hey! Why are you still running so much?'" James said, adding that he’s always been friendly with Neymar.

The Brazilian replied: "Yes, yes, I’m dead already," with the PSG man going on to admit his struggles with the heat, saying: "I think they put an oven inside. It was very hot but we managed to withstand the problems in the games. We are happy with the team’s two games."

Despite the dropped points, Brazil's head coach Tite was happy with his sides performance, saying: "I was more pleased with the consistency of this game than the last against Ecuador," as reported by ESPN.

"Today we maintained a standard of performance that gives consistency to the team. The resulting draw was just. But if there was a winner, it would be Brazil because of the chances created."

