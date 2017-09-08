Soccer

Jurgen Klopp Approves Wales Hero Ben Woodburn's New Nickname But Won't Rush Him to First Team Action

21 minutes ago

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed (and approves of) the new nickname for the club's Welsh international hero Ben Woodburn - though admits that it doesn't seem to have gone down to well with the player himself.

Woodburn has had an impressive week. After scoring the winning goal against Austria on his international debut with a well struck effort from outside the box, the 17-year-old then turned provider after coming off the bench against Moldova - assisting Hal Robson-Kanu.


And one admirer of the youngster is his Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who has made the new star's nickname public.

“I heard someone say ‘The Prince of Wales’ and I love it!" He joked to the club's official website"I said it twice this morning but I’m not sure that he loves it too much!"

Klopp has been keeping an eye on his player over the international break, and whilst Woodburn's performances excite the German, he outlines the importance of keeping the midfielder grounded.

"I saw the games and he had a big impact; that’s really rare for a 17-year-old boy, so it’s a really nice story." Klopp added.

"From our point of view, it’s clear. It all depends on the player. He is a really patient boy, that’s really good - not only in the game but around.

"There are so many stories from the past when very young boys showed up and later you didn’t hear anything of them anymore. It will not happen with Ben.

"We will do the right thing; he will play youth, he will play U23s, he will play first-team football. The main message is he needs to play football."

Liverpool travel to Manchester City this weekend for Saturday's early Premier League kick-off, and Woodburn will be hopeful of getting an opportunity against the Citizens.

