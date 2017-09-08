Jurgen Klopp Confirms Philippe Coutinho Will Not Be in Liverpool Squad to Face Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Philippe Coutinho will not be part of the squad to travel to Manchester City on Saturday, as the midfielder begins to re-integrate with his teammates.

It was a long summer for the Brazilian. After Neymar's world record move to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona threw everything they had at Liverpool in order to prise their biggest asset from Merseyside - but the Reds stood firm.

After missing the start of the season with a supposed back injury, Coutinho remains at Anfield ready to kick on with the campaign (despite being desperate to join the Blaugrana). However, Klopp has confirmed that he will not travel to Manchester for a huge match against the Citizens because he needs extra training.

Jürgen Klopp on Phil Coutinho: "I decided to leave him out of the squad for City so we can use the time for extra training. He agreed."#LFC — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) September 8, 2017

Despite Coutinho's desire to leave in August, Klopp tells Goal's Melissa Reddy that the playmaker is in a 'very good mood' coming back into training, and both parties seem ready to kick on despite the previous drama.

Coutinho has also been included in Liverpool's Champions League squad for this season, but if the 25-year-old features in the continental competition for the Reds, he'll become cup-tied for the Catalans should he move to Camp Nou in January.

Meanwhile, Klopp's player happiness headache rolls over from Coutinho onto Emre Can - who is yet to sign a new contract after months of negotiations, and his deal is currently set to end in July.

Can is reportedly adamant on having a release clause in any new contract that the German international signs - but Klopp is aware that this could be a disastrous move for the club given today's market.