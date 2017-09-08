Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reported to be angry at the behaviour shown by Emre Can over his current contract negotiations, and the German boss wants a deal wrapped up in the next few weeks.

The Reds midfielder has been locked in discussions over a new contract with the club for months, with the initial problem said to be due to the fact that the club were not meeting his wage demands.

However, according to reports, the 23-year-old is insistent on a buy-out clause being inserted into his contract - news which Calcio Mercato claims has angered Klopp.

The former Dortmund manager is said to be annoyed at his player's behaviour and is adamant that a deal be ironed out in the coming weeks. Klopp has so far refused to insert Can's desired clause - very much aware that it would give teams the ability to simply pluck the player from Merseyside at their leisure. And with Juventus circling like sharks, it could very easily happen.

But the ball is firmly in Can's court. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Liverpool will need to find a way to get him to extend, or risk losing him for nothing - and may be forced to meet his demands.

Meanwhile the German international is said to be in two minds. While he very much enjoys life in Liverpool and wants a new deal, he is also aware of the allure of the Bianconeri.

If Can were to leave, Klopp certainly wouldn't be short of options in the middle of the park - having signed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on deadline day and securing a club record signing for RB Leipzig's Naby Keita next summer.