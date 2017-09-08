Leicester's Jamie Vardy Claims He Made 'Correct Choice' in Turning Down Arsenal

Jamie Vardy has admitted that he is glad that he turned down the opportunity to join Arsenal last summer.

Last seasons saw the Gunners fail to qualify for this campaign's Champions League, and after a somewhat disastrous start to their Premier League season this time around, Vardy seems adamant that he made the correct choice

"It was my choice to turn Arsenal down. It was just coming up with the positives and negatives, and I came up with a decision and I’m pleased with the decision I made," Vardy told the Telegraph.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"They had qualified for the Champions League for the last 20 years or something, until last year. That was something to think about. But Leicester were also in the Champions League and on a different night at home against Atletico Madrid we could have gone even further.”

When reminded that had he joined Arsenal, Vardy would have an FA Cup medal to accompany his very own top flight one, the Leicester forward was quick to fire shots at the Gunners' inability to win the league.

"But it weren't the Premier League, was it? So I’m all right with that I think. I’ll never regret anything I’ve chosen to do.”

“It was my choice to turn Arsenal down. But if another offer came in, it would be the same in that I would look at it and work out the pros and cons. But, no, turning down Arsenal doesn’t mean I wouldn’t look at another offer.

"I want to win as much as possible. I don’t want to only have one Premier League medal in my drawer at home – it would be an empty glass cabinet."