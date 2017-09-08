Soccer

Leicester's Jamie Vardy Claims He Made 'Correct Choice' in Turning Down Arsenal

31 minutes ago

Jamie Vardy has admitted that he is glad that he turned down the opportunity to join Arsenal last summer.

Last seasons saw the Gunners fail to qualify for this campaign's Champions League, and after a somewhat disastrous start to their Premier League season this time around, Vardy seems adamant that he made the correct choice

"It was my choice to turn Arsenal down. It was just coming up with the positives and negatives, and I came up with a decision and I’m pleased with the decision I made," Vardy told the Telegraph.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"They had qualified for the Champions League for the last 20 years or something, until last year. That was something to think about. But Leicester were also in the Champions League and on a different night at home against Atletico Madrid we could have gone even further.”

When reminded that had he joined Arsenal, Vardy would have an FA Cup medal to accompany his very own top flight one, the Leicester forward was quick to fire shots at the Gunners' inability to win the league.

"But it weren't the Premier League, was it? So I’m all right with that I think. I’ll never regret anything I’ve chosen to do.”

“It was my choice to turn Arsenal down. But if another offer came in, it would be the same in that I would look at it and work out the pros and cons. But, no, turning down Arsenal doesn’t mean I wouldn’t look at another offer.

"I want to win as much as possible. I don’t want to only have one Premier League medal in my drawer at home – it would be an empty glass cabinet."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters