Soccer

Liverpool's Sadio Mane Named Premier League Player of the Month for August After Blazing Start

an hour ago

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for August. 

The Senegalese attacker, who bounced back from a lengthy injury spell to return during the Reds' pre-season, beat teammate Mohamed Salah, as well as Chelsea‘s Alvaro Morata, Huddersfield Town’s Jonas Lossl and Manchester United trio Romelu Lukaku, Phil Jones and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the award.

Mane has registered three goals in his first three games for Jurgen Klopp's side, scoring against Watford, Crystal Palace and Arsenal to keep Liverpool fans dreaming of several possibilities this season.

Mane is the first Senegalese player to be named Player of the Month in England's top flight before, and the first Red since Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez shared the accolade over three years ago.

Mane will be hoping to continue in like manner when the Reds face Manchester City at the Etihad on Saturday.

Both sides have garnered seven points from their three games this term, and this match could leave lasting effects depending on the way the result swings.

