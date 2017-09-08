Man Utd Tipped to Open New Contract Talks With Jose Mourinho as Early as November

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly in line for a new contract at Old Trafford, with the club tipped to approach the Portuguese coach over an extension in November.

Mourinho is just beginning the second season of the three-year contract he signed when he arrived at United in the summer of 2016.

According to the Daily Telegraph, a fresh deal will ultimately hinge on how the team has performed this season, but the club is apparently keen for negotiations to begin before Christmas in a bid to 'enable a smooth conclusion' ahead of any extension offer that is made towards the end of the campaign.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The newspaper report goes on to suggest that United do not want Mourinho heading into the last year of his contract with his future unresolved if the club has enjoyed a successful 2017/18.

That makes it easy to understand why talks are expected to begin in just a couple of months' time, so that the extension can be signed and sealed quickly and efficiently were United to hit their targets - perhaps winning the Premier League for the first time since 2013.

United have started the new campaign in fine form. Inspired by the fine form of Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Nemanja Matic and others, the team has won all three league games so far, scoring 10 goals in the process and conceding none.

Already, no other club in the division can boast a 100% winning record. Manchester City have needed late goals to scrape results in their last two games, while Arsenal languish in 16th place.