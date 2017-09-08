Manchester City vs Liverpool Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Potential Lineups & More

With the Premier League season well under way, both Manchester City and Liverpool have shown some good form early on.

Manchester City remain unbeaten in the league so far but have yet come up against any of the top teams in the English top-flight.

They've managed to see off Brighton, Everton and Bournemouth in their opening three fixtures but have had two red cards in that time - Kyle Walker saw red in the game against Everton and Raheem Sterling in a controversial decision last time out against Bournemouth.

Liverpool had a shaky start to their Premier League campaign after a late goal conceded against Watford saw the two sides share the points. Since, Liverpool have seemingly improved, victories against Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Champions League wins against Hoffenheim.

Jurgen Klopp will be happy with his side's performances of late and the Etihad clash on Saturday looks to be an exciting one.

Classic Encounter

Last season Liverpool had the upper hand over Manchester City. The Reds took all three points in the first fixture at Anfield - an eight minute goal from Georginio Wijnaldum was enough to seal the win against City.

The reverse fixture Liverpool looked strong again and managed to take the lead courtesy of a Jame Milner penalty in the 51st minute. City hit-man Sergio Aguero equalised as he found the net in the 69th minute to take a point from Jurgen Klopp's men.

The season before, Liverpool did the double over City with a 4-1 win at the Etihad and a 3-0 victory at Anfield. Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino found the net in both fixtures and will be looking to add to his tally on Saturday.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Team News

Manchester City

Manchester City have almost a full squad to choose from for the important home fixture against Liverpool. Pep Guardiola will have Aguero and Jesus to select up front and the ever-present Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva pulling the strings through the midfield.

Former Liverpool man Raheem Sterling will miss the game after a red card against Bournemouth - moments after sealing an unlikely win for his side. Summer signing Kyle Walker, like Sterling, will miss the encounter. He was sent off in his second game for the club during the 1-1 draw with Everton.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp surprised everyone after selecting Loris Karius in the net ahead of Simon Mignolet. It is thought that Mignolet will regain his spot in the side but we won't know for sure until the teams are announced.

Andy Robertson could start for the Reds at left-back after an impressive debut for the club. Nathaniel Clyne is due back from injury this weekend but could still be a little short of full match fitness. However, Joe Gomez will be on stand-by in case he's needed.

The midfield trio will surely be unchanged from the 4-0 victory over Arsenal with Can, Henderson and Wijnaldum all performing extremely well. Jurgen Klopp will have Mane, Salah and Firmino fit for the game and all three will probably start for Liverpool.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Key Man

The outcome of the game will be won in the midfield - with both sides playing the majority of their football through the middle of the pitch.

City will hope to get Belgian play-maker Kevin de Bruyne on his best form and if he manages to escape the clutches of the Liverpool midfield, he will prove to be vital for Pep Guardiola as they seek their fourth unbeaten game f the season.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Predicted Lineups

Potential Manchester City Lineup (4-4-2): Bravo, Danilo, Mendy, Stones, Kompany, Sane, Silva, Fernandinho, de Bruyne, Aguero, Jesus.

Potential Liverpool lineup (4-3-3): Mignolet, Clyne, Robertson, Lovren, Matip, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

Prediction

Manchester City are yet to lose in the Premier League but have struggled to break sides down. A 1-1 draw with Everton and a last minute goal from Raheem Sterling in the game against Bournemouth indicated their lack of options in and around the opponents penalty area.

Liverpool have gotten stronger each week in the league and it's obvious their attacking threat is not to be messed with. the pace they have down each wing with Mane and Salah, the movement from Firmino down the middle, it's almost impossible for teams to keep them out.

However, their defensive line leaves a lot to be desired. The two central defenders often look like they've never even met before and the tactics defending set-pieces is atrocious. Every team in the Premier League know the struggle Liverpool have defensively and Manchester City will surely look to exploit the area.

Prediction: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool