Marco Silva Disappointed Over Final Week of Watford's Transfer Window Following Amrabat Loss

Following Watford's final week of transfer dealings, Hornets boss Marco Silva has been left less than impressed at the way his club went about their business.

Although a significant amount of players came into the club early on in the window, strengthening the squad at Vicarage Road, Silva has admitted he feels disappointed at the way business was dealt with throughout the last week, with an emphasis on the loan departure of Nordin Amrabat, as reported by Hertfordshire Mercury.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

The Moroccan winger, who played 29 games for the Hornets last season, left for La Liga side CD Leganes on Friday, September 1st - almost 24 hours after the Premier League transfer window had shut. With no chance to sign a replacement, Silva has been left feeling somewhat hamstrung by the decisions of his bosses at Watford.

Speaking on the final week of the window Silva said: "Now the market is closed, I don't want to talk much about it – first, I'm clear with you, last week is not the best for us in the market.

"It's different than what we tried to do, but different things happen. What we planned for last week and achieved is different. You want the best things, and you can't achieve that in the last week. That's not the best thing for me or Watford, but that's life. I expected something different, it's true."

When pushed for the reasons behind the departure of Amrabat, the 40-year-old coach remained tight-lipped: "No it's not the moment to talk about that. In some moments the coach can't control everything and football is not the best thing. It's not the first or last time it can happen.

"It's not important to talk about the situation. He's not our player. I hope he'll be really happy at his new club and I'll work with our players well to improve themselves and to get better every day."

Despite what has been regarded as a disappointing final week of the transfer window, Watford were capable of penning deals for some exciting players, including Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah and Andre Gray, potentially making for an exciting season ahead for the Hornets.