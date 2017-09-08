Report Blames Sporting CP President Bruno de Carvalho for Debacle Over Adrien Silva's Leicester Move

After Leicester City had their appeal to FIFA rejected regarding the registration of new recruit Adrien Silva, whose transfer went through 14 seconds after the closure of the English transfer window, fingers are now being pointed at Sporting CP's president as to why the deal took so long to go through.

Silva was drafted in by the Foxes as a replacement for Danny Drinkwater who made a deadline day switch to Chelsea however, it now looks as if the £22m man will face a lengthy spell on the sidelines at the King Power Stadium until the player can be officially penned as a Leicester player.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

With the blame for the lateness of the deal initially being placed on Leicester, reports are coming out in the Portuguese press that suggest Sporting's president, Bruno de Carvalho, is the reason for the deal failing to go through before the deadline.

According to reports in Portuguese publication Correio da Manhã, it was the stubbornness of de Carvalho that caused Silva's transfer to Leicester to be delayed.





Meanwhile, Sporting's controversial president blamed Fifa for their lack of flexibility, saying: "This kind of inflexibility of FIFA is not fair and I hope the FA can talk to FIFA to find a solution," as reported by A Bola.

Regardless of where the blame falls, Adrien Silva, who made 36 appearances for Sporting last season, will have a four-month wait ahead of him before he can return to playing regular football.