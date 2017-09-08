Soccer

Revealed: 5 Premier League Clubs That Voted Against the New Transfer Deadline

2:40 | Soccer
Transfer window winners and losers: PSG up, Arsenal down
an hour ago

The five teams that voted against moving the Premier League transfer deadline forward to before the start of the first fixture of the campaign have been revealed.

The football world was rocked this week by the news that Premier League clubs had voted in favour of moving the summer transfer closing date to fall just before the top flight season begins - a huge two weeks before the deadline hits for the rest of Europe.

In order for the vote to have been passed, the league needed a two thirds majority in favour of the change - meaning 14 of the 20 Premier League teams had to vote for moving the date. According to the Telegraph, the ballot was extremely close - with five teams voted against the motion while one abstained.

Those six teams have now been revealed. Both chiefs fromManchester United and Manchester City voted to keep the current deadline - going against the reported wishes of both managers in Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola. 

The same is also said for Swansea, who voted to stick rather than twist - despite Paul Clement openly stating that he wished to see the deadline moved to before the league started; with the Gylfi Sigurdsson saga in full swing at that point.

Meanwhile, the other teams to vote against the deadline change came in the form of Crystal Palace and Watford, while Burnley abstained.

The alteration will come into effect at the end of next summer, closing at 5pm August 9 2018 - ahead of the first weekend of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

While many have regarded the move as a shot in the foot for English football - it appears to have been received well across Europe, with the president of UEFA calling for the continent to close the window on July 31; and teams from France, Italy and Germany also standing in favour of the move.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters