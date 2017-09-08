The five teams that voted against moving the Premier League transfer deadline forward to before the start of the first fixture of the campaign have been revealed.

The football world was rocked this week by the news that Premier League clubs had voted in favour of moving the summer transfer closing date to fall just before the top flight season begins - a huge two weeks before the deadline hits for the rest of Europe.

In order for the vote to have been passed, the league needed a two thirds majority in favour of the change - meaning 14 of the 20 Premier League teams had to vote for moving the date. According to the Telegraph, the ballot was extremely close - with five teams voted against the motion while one abstained.

Those six teams have now been revealed. Both chiefs fromManchester United and Manchester City voted to keep the current deadline - going against the reported wishes of both managers in Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

The same is also said for Swansea, who voted to stick rather than twist - despite Paul Clement openly stating that he wished to see the deadline moved to before the league started; with the Gylfi Sigurdsson saga in full swing at that point.

Meanwhile, the other teams to vote against the deadline change came in the form of Crystal Palace and Watford, while Burnley abstained.

The alteration will come into effect at the end of next summer, closing at 5pm August 9 2018 - ahead of the first weekend of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

While many have regarded the move as a shot in the foot for English football - it appears to have been received well across Europe, with the president of UEFA calling for the continent to close the window on July 31; and teams from France, Italy and Germany also standing in favour of the move.