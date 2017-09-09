Arsenal were back to their best as they dominated a sorry Bournemouth side at the Emirates Stadium. A brace from Danny Welbeck and a second goal for Alexandre Lacazette for his new club sealed a truly comfortable win for the Gunners.

The home side were rarely threatened as Bournemouth put in an abject performance, particularly in the first half, which emphasised why many have tipped them for relegation this season.

Wenger continued with his three at the back system and brought back summer signings, Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette into the starting XI, after strangely dropping them for their trip to Anfield before the international break.

An early goal was needed to calm the nerves at the Emirates and it duly arrived in the sixth minute.

Kolasinac, in his preferred left wing-back role for the first time in the league this season, played a great one-two with Aaron Ramsey before putting it on a plate for Welbeck, who could not miss with a near-post header.

Bournemouth struggled to settle or find a way into the game as the Gunners totally dominated in midfield leaving Bournemouth's front three of Jermaine Defoe, Josh King and Ryan Fraser completely nullified.

Arsenal's dominance was rewarded with a sublime second goal in the 28th minute. Bournemouth gave possession away cheaply in their own half leaving them exposed to an Arsenal counter.

A quick ball by Granit Xhaka into the edge of the Bournemouth box sparked trouble for the away side. A lay off by Welbeck into Lacazette led to an inevitable fantastic finish as Arsenal's new marksmen curled the ball into the top corner in sublime fashion.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Bournemouth's best moment of the game came in the second minute after the break when Defoe, who hardly had a kick in the first half, was unlucky not to score his first goal at the Emirates as his header came crashing off the post.

Two minutes later the three points were sealed for the North London side as Danny Welbeck scored his first Premier League brace. An accomplished left foot finish across goal into the bottom corner emphasised the gulf in class between the two teams today.

The remainder of the game was a largely comfortable affair for Arsenal, as Mesut Ozil began to run the show as the away side could not deal with his intelligent movement. Asmir Begovic was the Cherries' best player as he prevented the home side running riot.

Worrying times lie ahead for Bournemouth, who looked really flat all game, as well as being unable to maintain any type of efficient possession. They will be hoping to pick up their first points of the season against Brighton at home next weekend.

Arsenal will be hopeful that this dominant display will kick-start their season as they begin their Europa League campaign home to Cologne on Thursday before making the trip to Stamford Bridge to play the champions, Chelsea, next Sunday.