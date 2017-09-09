Arsene Wenger Claims Alexis Sanchez Could Yet Sign New Contract and Stay Beyond Next Season

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has made claims that want-away forward Alexis Sanchez could sign a new contract with the club at the end of this season.

Sanchez was subject to much speculation over the past month and his desire to leave Arsenal was no secret. A move to Manchester City looked almost a certainty but any agreement the clubs had, fell through the at the last minute.

But speaking this week, Wenger insisted that he could yet keep Sanchez and persuade him to sign a new contract at the end of the Premier League season. Wenger insists that he doesn't want the forward to leave the club and claims that there is a chance he can keep him.

Arsene Wenger is confident Alexis Sanchez can put the transfer window behind him and return to his best for Arsenalhttps://t.co/a3NQicY9EB pic.twitter.com/gAduwqK9aV — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 7, 2017

Wenger said: "I didn’t want him to leave, it’s true. I didn’t want him to leave and in the end he didn’t leave."

He added: "There is a chance of keeping him, yes. He is committed and focused on Arsenal. That’s what makes me believe it."

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Sanchez currently has less than 12 months remaining on his contract with the London club and it looks likely he will leave on free transfer at the end of the season - if he doesn't move for a discounted price in January.

Wenger claims that Sanchez is focused on the current task he has at the Emirates and that he's happy the transfer window is closed so that he can concentrate on the Premier League.

He said: "I believe that the transfer market is over and for us it’s important – there was a lot going on, on at that front – so overall it’s very difficult for me to speak about that. The most important for us now is to focus on the next game. Sanchez is here and focuses here."