Soccer

Arsene Wenger Claims Alexis Sanchez Could Yet Sign New Contract and Stay Beyond Next Season

2 hours ago

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has made claims that want-away forward Alexis Sanchez could sign a new contract with the club at the end of this season.

Sanchez was subject to much speculation over the past month and his desire to leave Arsenal was no secret. A move to Manchester City looked almost a certainty but any agreement the clubs had, fell through the at the last minute.

But speaking this week, Wenger insisted that he could yet keep Sanchez and persuade him to sign a new contract at the end of the Premier League season. Wenger insists that he doesn't want the forward to leave the club and claims that there is a chance he can keep him.

Wenger said: "I didn’t want him to leave, it’s true. I didn’t want him to leave and in the end he didn’t leave."

He added: "There is a chance of keeping him, yes. He is committed and focused on Arsenal. That’s what makes me believe it."

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Sanchez currently has less than 12 months remaining on his contract with the London club and it looks likely he will leave on free transfer at the end of the season - if he doesn't move for a discounted price in January.

Wenger claims that Sanchez is focused on the current task he has at the Emirates and that he's happy the transfer window is closed so that he can concentrate on the Premier League.

He said: "I believe that the transfer market is over and for us it’s important – there was a lot going on, on at that front – so overall it’s very difficult for me to speak about that. The most important for us now is to focus on the next game. Sanchez is here and focuses here."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters