Arsene Wenger Heaps Praise Upon Exceptional Youngster as He Prepares for Bigger First-Team Role

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been speaking highly of young winger Reiss Nelson following some impressive performances for the reserve side.

The 17-year-old has been performing well in the club's reserves and according to the Standard, Wenger has insisted that he can play in various positions and believes he could be ready to make the step up to senior level.

OFFICIAL: Reiss Nelson has been named Premier League 2 Player of the Month for August. pic.twitter.com/hR2PhKRFq2 — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 8, 2017

Wenger said: "Reiss can be one of the three strikers, he can be a wing-back. The only thing you could say is that he's more of an offensive-minded player than a defensive-minded player, but he has to learn that part of the job as well."

Nelson has been in fine form the Arsenal reserves - he's scored five goals in just three games for the club and seems unstoppable at the moment .

Wenger insists that the 17-year-old has a lot of ability for such a young age and with the departure of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool, it leaves a space for Nelson to fill.

Nelson has never featured for the Gunner's first team but would be a perfect replacement for Oxlade-Chamberlain as he operates in a very similar position, and possesses almost identical attributes to the England international.

Wenger said: "He has a good engine and he's a good dribbler as well, he can pass people, unbalance defences, open defences. Overall, I believe he has a good spirit and always wants to learn. That's one of the possibilities for him. The fact that Chamberlain left opens a little door for him."