Soccer

Barcelona Showing a Strong Interest in Marseille Youngster Maxime Lopez

an hour ago

Spanish giants Barcelona are looking towards Ligue 1, and Marseille in particular, as they hope to sign young attacking midfielder Maxime Lopez.

Barcelona had a difficult transfer window this summer as they lost Neymar to PSG and then struggled to find a replacement as Liverpool stood firm on keeping Coutinho at Anfield - despite massive offers from the Spanish outfit.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, Barca are keen on bringing 19-year-old Lopez to La Liga as a possible replacement for Iniesta as his time with the club nears an end.

Barcelona have been keeping tabs on the youngster for some time now and even held talks with him this past month - although they do not wish to make an immediate transfer - the club will look to approach Marseille for a deal at the end of this season.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

However, the impressive performances of Lopez in Ligue 1 have earned the player a place in the French U21 side and this has attracted a lot of attention from many clubs around Europe and such interest could force Barcelona into a transfer during the January window.

He broke into Marseille's first-team at the start of last season and scored three goals and got six assists during his 30 appearances for the club. He has even been compared to Barca's long-serving midfield maestro Xavi.

Lopez is reportedly a big fan of the Spanish club and Iniesta in particular, this bodes well for Barca when they officially come in to sign the midfielder.

