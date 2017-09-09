Benjamin Mendy Tweets Congratulations After Former Teammate Kylian Mbappe Scores on PSG Debut

It was one of the success stories of last season when Monaco toppled PSG to beat them to the Ligue 1 title.

With an array of young players and a few experienced heads, Monaco surprised the footballing world by winning the league title and reaching the Champions League semi-final. Unfortunately, that came at a cost.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

It was only a matter of time before the top clubs came in for the star performers. The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy have all secured big-money moves to some of Europe's top clubs, however it looks as if they still follow how one another are doing.

Mbappe made his debut for PSG last night against FC Metz, and what a debut it was. He could easily have got his first goal for his new club on the half-hour mark, however selflessly left Neymar's through ball for his teammate Cavani to finish.

He didn't have to wait too much longer though, as on the hour mark the ball fell to the young Frenchman on the edge of the penalty area and he fizzed a half volley into the back of the net to give PSG a 2-1 lead. His link up play with both Cavani and Neymar looked frightening at times in what was a very promising debut for the 18-year-old.

All eyes were focused on how Mbappe would do in this team, and his former teammate Mendy - now at Manchester City - took to Twitter after the game to congratulate his friend.

PSG will look to regain their Ligue 1 title from Monaco this season, however many believe that they should be setting their sights on winning the Champions League with the team they have and the amount of money they have spent. Nevertheless, it was a promising start to what looks set to be a stellar time at PSG for Mbappe.