Soccer

Bernardo Silva Insists He is Ready to Make His Mark at Manchester City After Settling at the Club

4 minutes ago

Manchester City's summer recruit, Bernardo Silva has insisted that he is ready to make his mark at his new club after having finally found his feet in both the Premier League, and with new manager Pep Gaurdiola. 

The 23-year-old has featured in each of his side's three games so far this season - two from the bench - and despite only joining training with the club in early August, the midfielder is adamant that he has adapted to the demands that come with changing clubs, and leagues. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

After an impressive season with Monaco last term, which saw him net eight goals and provide nine assists in 37 league appearances, it was seemingly only a matter of time before he went on to pastures new.

In an interview with The Independent, Silva admitted he did not consider anywhere else but City this summer, as he said: “When the season ended, my agent gave me the options and said City were very interested.

“You cannot say no to a club like Man City, I did not think twice."

As Guardiola’s system is complex, it is crucial each player adapts quickly to his demands, which Silva says is "attacking and defending, in all the game phases.

He added: “My first conversation [with Guardiola] was when I arrived here, he just told me to by myself, that I would get adapted to his way,”

“It has only been one month, but I have already learned the way he wants to play, the way it works.

However, it isn't just adjusting to the demands of a new manager, but also an entirely foreign league, which the 23-year-old is seemingly finding no issues with.

He said: “I think [adapting] has been easy. I am getting adapted as fast as I can. The game doesn’t stop as much as in other countries. 

"Most of the other leagues, you have 90 minutes, but you only play 60. Here you have 90 minutes, you play 80. So you end the game more tired.

“The referees they don’t give a lot of fouls, so the players take advantage of that.

“That is why it’s so competitive, such a good league. I know that if I fall easily, they won’t give it. I am already aware of those situations, I am trying to get adapted as fast as I can.”

