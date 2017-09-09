Soccer

Bernardo Silva Reveals Ex-Manchester United Pair Convinced Him on Move to City Rivals

an hour ago

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has revealed that the lure of working under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad was just too attractive to resist - and admitted that he talked to a pair of Ex-Manchester United players before making the move.

The Portuguese star spent three years with Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, helping fire them to the league title before completing a £43m move quite early in the window. Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, the player outlined the reasons that led to him deciding to move to City.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"When you have a coach like Guardiola you cannot say no, because of the way he plays and the style his teams play," he said.

"Also, the quality of players that Manchester City have, when you have the opportunity to play with David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, I could say all of them. To be trained by Guardiola and learn from the best, you cannot say no.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"All coaches have different ways of working. Of course, Guardiola is very different from [Leonardo] Jardim at Monaco, so I am learning different things.

"He always tries to get to the little details and I think that makes the difference. To know the way he wants to defend and attack, so when you get on the pitch you know everything you have to do.

"And then he also gives you the freedom to play and use your qualities. It's been a pleasure, I've learned a lot already and I hope I can learn much more."

Silva also revealed that he sought advice from compatriots Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani, who both spent time in Manchester with United, and was assured that would be an enjoyable experience.

"When I was coming to Manchester I asked [Ronaldo] and Nani about the city and the league, and they said I would enjoy it so much.

"When they were here it was so good for them and the only thing they could tell me was that I will have a great time here and I have to say yes."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters