Bernardo Silva Reveals Ex-Manchester United Pair Convinced Him on Move to City Rivals

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has revealed that the lure of working under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad was just too attractive to resist - and admitted that he talked to a pair of Ex-Manchester United players before making the move.

The Portuguese star spent three years with Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, helping fire them to the league title before completing a £43m move quite early in the window. Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, the player outlined the reasons that led to him deciding to move to City.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"When you have a coach like Guardiola you cannot say no, because of the way he plays and the style his teams play," he said.

"Also, the quality of players that Manchester City have, when you have the opportunity to play with David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, I could say all of them. To be trained by Guardiola and learn from the best, you cannot say no.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"All coaches have different ways of working. Of course, Guardiola is very different from [Leonardo] Jardim at Monaco, so I am learning different things.

"He always tries to get to the little details and I think that makes the difference. To know the way he wants to defend and attack, so when you get on the pitch you know everything you have to do.

"And then he also gives you the freedom to play and use your qualities. It's been a pleasure, I've learned a lot already and I hope I can learn much more."

Silva also revealed that he sought advice from compatriots Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani, who both spent time in Manchester with United, and was assured that would be an enjoyable experience.

"When I was coming to Manchester I asked [Ronaldo] and Nani about the city and the league, and they said I would enjoy it so much.

"When they were here it was so good for them and the only thing they could tell me was that I will have a great time here and I have to say yes."